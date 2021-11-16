Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 80,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AVTR opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
