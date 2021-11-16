Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen Sells 80,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

