Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

