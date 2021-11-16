Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ATXI opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.
