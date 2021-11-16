Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price target decreased by Aegis from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

