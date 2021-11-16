Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,593 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.