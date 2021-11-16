Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.03 on Friday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.