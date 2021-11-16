Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%.

AYLA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

