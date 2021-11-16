Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.53.

AYRWF has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Ayr Wellness stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 204,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,394. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

