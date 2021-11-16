Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Ayro has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.81.

Get Ayro alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ayro stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 1,941.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Ayro worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.