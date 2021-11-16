AZEK (AZEK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.81 and a beta of 1.50. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.