Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AZYO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

