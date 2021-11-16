B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 1,097 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.48. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $188,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

