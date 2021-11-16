B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 127.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

