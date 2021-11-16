B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 180 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,505 shares of company stock worth $1,205,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

