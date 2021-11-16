B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.05 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of TriMas worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 16.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in TriMas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

