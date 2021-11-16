B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $974,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $209.73 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.23 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

