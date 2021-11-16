B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $2,651,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $73.56 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOSP shares. CL King dropped their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

