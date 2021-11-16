B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $81,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,537 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

