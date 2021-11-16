B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

NYSE GWRE opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.