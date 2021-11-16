B. Riley Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $12.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

