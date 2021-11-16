B. Riley Weighs in on Callaway Golf’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

ELY opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $19,460,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $1,990,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 665,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Callaway Golf by 150.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

