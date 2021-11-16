Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

