Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the October 14th total of 315,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

