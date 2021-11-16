Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

