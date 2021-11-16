Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPH opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.