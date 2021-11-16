Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 116,120 Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 116,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,277,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Athersys by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 390,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Athersys by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

