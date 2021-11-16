Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,665 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Radware by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radware by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

RDWR stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.