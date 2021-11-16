Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 253,363 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

