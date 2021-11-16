Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

CHUY stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.