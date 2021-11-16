Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

