Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.17 Per Share

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Bancroft Fund has raised its dividend payment by 169.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 33,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,390. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

