Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 2,876.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $6,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.