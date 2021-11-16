Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Hanesbrands worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 245.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 153,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 109,456 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 714,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

