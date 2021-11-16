Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

