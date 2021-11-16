Bank of America Corp DE Sells 120,771 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.43% of Carpenter Technology worth $27,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after buying an additional 508,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after buying an additional 165,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.