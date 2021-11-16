Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

