Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

