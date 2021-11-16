Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 196.16 ($2.56) on Monday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.64. The firm has a market cap of £32.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.