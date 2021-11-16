Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.19 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.