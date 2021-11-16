Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,455 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $74.64 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.