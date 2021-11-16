Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

