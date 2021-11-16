Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,040 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

