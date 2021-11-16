Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 643,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PACCAR by 117,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

