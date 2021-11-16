Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

