BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BLU stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.12. 68,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,827. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$636.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

