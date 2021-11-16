Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

About MTech Acquisition

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

