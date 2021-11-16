Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 47,801 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,801 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $557.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $495,396. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

