Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,523 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 363,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,210,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

