Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 324 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 294,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 164,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $145.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.