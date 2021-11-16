Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $455.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.