Berman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,944. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.05 and a 12 month high of $323.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.